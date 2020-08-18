Universal Music Group (UMG) has appointed Cindy Gu as head of Astralwerks Asia, the company’s label division focused on electronic and dance music in the region. The label also announced Tuesday its first Asian artist signing: the Indonesian EDM group Weird Genius. Their current track “Lathi” has reached the top of Spotify’s main chart in […]

