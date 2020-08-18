The heart wants what it wants! Tons of celebrities have gotten away with keeping their relationships under wraps, especially when they’re an unlikely match. While some stars try and to hide their past romances, others just hope fans will one day forget.

Even the biggest Twilight and Taylor Swift fans probably don’t remember when the songstress dated Taylor Lautner in 2009. After meeting on the set of Valentine’s Day, the pair was frequently spotted on dates and seen sitting front row at a hockey game.

In December of that year, the couple was rumored to be heading for splitsville. “It wasn’t really developing into anything, and wasn’t going to, so they decided they were better as friends,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “There was no chemistry.”

Taylor and Taylor were clearly on different pages. “He liked her more than she liked him,” the source added. “He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him.”

Although the source said they “planned to stay friends,” it doesn’t look like it turned out that way. In 2016, the actor confirmed the blonde beauty’s song “Back to December” was written about him during an interview with Lea Michele. “I don’t know why you guys want to talk about—” the hunk told the Glee star when she pushed him to confirm their romance. “Didn’t she write a song about you?” the actress asked, to which Taylor reluctantly replied, “That’s what she does. She writes songs.”

Opening up about the meaning behind the track, the songstress said she “felt the need to apologize in a song” during an interview with MTV News in 2010. “But in the last two years I’ve experienced a lot, [including] a lot of different kinds of learning lessons. And sometimes you learn a lesson too late and at that point you need to apologize because you were careless.”

Taylor squared is just one of the many celebrity relationships we totally forgot about. Scroll below to see more celebrity couples you might not remember and other famous lovebirds who managed to keep their flings a secret.

