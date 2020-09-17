The Urbanworld Film Festival will open its 24th edition with David Oyelowo’s directorial debut “The Water Man” on Sept. 23. Oyelowo stars in the fantasy-adventure film that follows a boy who sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers. A conversation with […]

The post Urbanworld Film Festival Opening With David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man’ (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.