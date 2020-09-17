Urbanworld Film Festival Opening With David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

The Urbanworld Film Festival will open its 24th edition with David Oyelowo’s directorial debut “The Water Man” on Sept. 23. Oyelowo stars in the fantasy-adventure film that follows a boy who sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers. A conversation with […]

