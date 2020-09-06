During the fourth round of the U.S. Open in New York, Novak Djokovic hit the ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta. The ball unintentionally hit a line judge and, in a shocking ruling, Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament. The shocker comes as Djokovic is ranked as the No. 1 […]

