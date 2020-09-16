USA and Syfy Chief Chris McCumber Exits NBCUniversal

Veteran cable executive Chris McCumber is leaving NBCUniversal. The exec, who announced his departure in a memo to staff in Wednesday, played a key role in USA Network’s success during the aughts “blue sky” era and later developed and launched that channel’s most prestigious hit, “Mr. Robot.” Most recently he oversaw USA and sibling channel […]

