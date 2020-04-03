USA's Hardcore Psych Marathon Is Here to Save You From Boredom
Psychstars James Roday and Dule Hill heard the call of your boredom while you're stuck at home and social distancing from your fake psychic detective friends, and they have a cure! The two announced Friday that USA Network is airing all eight seasons of Psych this April in mini-marathons.