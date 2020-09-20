Following her supporting actress Emmy win for FX limited series Mrs. America, Uzo Aduba took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late great Ruth Bader Ginsburg, calling her recent passing, “absolutely devastating”. Speaking in the Emmys virtual press room on Sunday night, following her second Emmy win (her first was in 2015 for Orange […]

The post Uzo Aduba Pays Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following ‘Mrs. America’ Emmy Win: “Those Were Some Mighty Shoulders” appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.