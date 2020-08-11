The road to recovery. Brittany Cartwright gave an update on how her mom, Sherri Cartwright, has progressed in the wake of her emergency surgery and stay in an intensive care unit.

In an Instagram post that featured a photo of the mother-daughter duo, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star began by expressing her gratitude for “everyone who has prayed and sent best wishes” amid the crisis. Brittany also confirmed that her mother “has made an amazing recovery and is doing so, so much better.”

“For those of you who don’t know her story, she went in for a bladder surgery, stayed a couple nights in the hospital and was sent home. She was feeling horrible and days later she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery,” she explained. “Her 45-minute surgery turned into 4 1/2 hours. It was the scariest moments and a horrible time to be so far away in California.”

Brittany continued, “We found out after that they had tore her bowel during her bladder surgery, they didn’t notice and she had gone septic. The emergency doctors were amazing and they literally saved her life. She fought on life support for a couple days and woke up days later with no idea what had happened to her.”

The Bravolebrity flew from California to be by her mother’s side in Kentucky. She also praised Sherri for being “so strong” and “bouncing right back” after the scary experience.

In closing, she acknowledged how “amazing” her husband, Jax Taylor, was during the rough period. “He came right to KY and helped us through everything,” she added. “I love you, honey! Hug the ones you love and hold them tight! You never know what could happen. I am very thankful right now.”

Brittany’s mother previously revealed in March that she was having a procedure to resolve complications from bladder surgery. Us Weekly later confirmed through Brittany’s rep in mid-June that Sherri was placed in an intensive care unit.

A source told Us that Brittany was “beyond overwhelmed” amid the health crisis. However, in late July, Brittany said that Sherri was “doing great” as they went in for a doctor’s appointment.

