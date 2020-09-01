Baby makes three! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are expecting their first child together.

“I’m like shaking right now, because I can’t believe it’s a real-life thing,” Kent, 30, told her listeners on the Wednesday, September 2, episode of “Give Them Lala…With Randall” podcast, as she announced her pregnancy. “I’m really emotional.”

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she cries about “everything,” but explained that “today it’s very much happy tears.”

In honor of her birthday — the reality star turned 30 on Wednesday — she decided to share the couple’s big baby news.

“Today is my 30 birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” Kent joked. “I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too … I am pregnant!”

Emmett, 49, jumped in and added: “Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!”

The Utah native, who’s been engaged to Emmett since 2018, opened up about her motherhood journey and how ready she is to be a parent.

“I am so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly,” she said, before joking about her hormonal ups and downs. “I cry about everything. I look at the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I’m, like, is [it] happy or sad, I don’t know.”

The lovebirds, who had to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, told Us Weekly last month about their baby-making plans.

“We are working at that currently,” Emmett, who shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife, Amber Childers, exclusively told Us in August. “We are on the Flo app. We are on the apps. Lala, whatever day it is, she comes in, she says, ‘Give me a baby!’ and then I hop right to it.”

Throughout their relationship, Kent has been vocal about having kids. In April 2019, she told Jenny McCarthy that “all I want in my whole life is to be a mama.”

The Bravo personality previously spoke to Us in February 2019 about her desire to be a mom.

“I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” she told Us at the time. “I want two! Yeah, he says he wants one, but we’re gonna have two.”

Kent and Emmett’s baby announcement comes nearly two months after Us broke the news that former Vanderpump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark. Earlier in the summer, costar Scheana Shay opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage during a June episode of her “Sheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast.

Video courtesy of WarnerMedia Podcast Network.

