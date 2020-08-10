The Variety Steaming Room will present the 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival’s Masterclass Aug. 17-21. The series features intimate hour-long conversations with award-winning international filmmakers and actors. Featured speakers include Michel Hazanavicius, Director (“The Artist,” “The Search”) & SFF 2020 jury president; Bérénice Bejo, Actor, (“The Artist,” “The Search”); Michel Franco, writer, director and producer (“Chronic,” […]

