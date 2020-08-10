Variety Streaming Room Presents 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival Masterclass Series

By Celebrity News Wire on August 10, 2020

The Variety Steaming Room will present the 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival’s Masterclass Aug. 17-21. The series features intimate hour-long conversations with award-winning international filmmakers and actors. Featured speakers include Michel Hazanavicius, Director (“The Artist,” “The Search”) & SFF 2020 jury president; Bérénice Bejo, Actor, (“The Artist,” “The Search”); Michel Franco, writer, director and producer (“Chronic,” […]

