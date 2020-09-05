Seven years after the release of her 2013 debut feature “Palo Alto,” which was nominated for the Horizons Award at the Venice Film Festival, Gia Coppola is back with her sophomore drama, “Mainstream.” The film, which centers on a trio of young, fledgling Angelenos—Maya Hawke, Andrew Garfield and Nat Wolff—who rise to Internet fame, world […]

The post Venice: ‘Mainstream’ Director Gia Coppola on the Perils of Social Media Fame appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.