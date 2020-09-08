Though born and raised in Haifa, Israel, filmmaker Amos Gitai (“Kadosh,” “Rabin: The Last Day”) had never heard of Fattoush, a popular restaurant-cum-club located in the port city. “I discovered this club through one of the actresses from one of my previous films. She basically said, ‘Why don’t I take you on a tour of […]

The post Venice: Diversity and Love at Heart of ‘Laila in Haifa,’ Director Amos Gitai Says appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.