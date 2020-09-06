This has been a Venice like no other. The world’s first COVID-era festival is taking place amid a slew of health and safety protocols and has had to adjust expectations accordingly. But the mere fact the event is going ahead is a marvel. The event is showcasing a blend of global arthouse movies and U.S. […]

The post Venice Film Festival Chief Alberto Barbera On Temperature Checks, Studio Anxiety, ‘Nomadland’, Gender-Neutral Prizes & The Volpi Cup appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.