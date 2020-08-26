Venice Film Festival Virtual Reality Section Moved Online Will Travel Globally

By Celebrity News Wire on August 26, 2020

The Venice Film Festival’s Virtual Reality section is going entirely online this year, but expanding its scope via a platform and also a satellite network that will make it accessible worldwide. In normal times the competitive sidebar launched in 2017 by co-curators Michel Reilhac and Liz Rosenthal – who put Venice ahead of the curve […]

