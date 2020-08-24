Venice To Honour ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Composer Terence Blanchard With “Passion for Film” Award

By Celebrity News Wire on August 24, 2020

The Venice Film Festival, kicking off September 2, will present composer Terence Blanchard with its Passion for Film Award, which recognizes the contribution given to a director’s closest collaborators. Blanchard is noted for his collaborations with Spike Lee, from Malcolm X to Inside Man, BlacKkKlansman, and recently Da 5 Bloods. He also composed the score […]

