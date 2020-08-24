The Venice Film Festival, kicking off September 2, will present composer Terence Blanchard with its Passion for Film Award, which recognizes the contribution given to a director’s closest collaborators. Blanchard is noted for his collaborations with Spike Lee, from Malcolm X to Inside Man, BlacKkKlansman, and recently Da 5 Bloods. He also composed the score […]

