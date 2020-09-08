Will it be combat… or church? Verzuz seems to believe they can have it both ways. The popular faceoff platform announced in a social media post Tuesday that soul divas Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will be the next to square off, in a contest for the heavyweight belters’ belt Sunday night. “Leave ya church […]

The post Verzuz Takes a Classic Turn as Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Are Set to Square Off This Weekend appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.