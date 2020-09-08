Verzuz Takes a Classic Turn as Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Are Set to Square Off This Weekend

By Celebrity News Wire on September 8, 2020

Will it be combat… or church? Verzuz seems to believe they can have it both ways. The popular faceoff platform announced in a social media post Tuesday that soul divas Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will be the next to square off, in a contest for the heavyweight belters’ belt Sunday night. “Leave ya church […]

