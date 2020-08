ViacomCBS which has been looking to shed assets since its merger last year is in talks to unload tech website CNET to Red Venture, a digital-focused holding company, Deadline has confirmed. A deal could be worth about $500 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the talks. A spokesman for ViacomCBS declined […]

