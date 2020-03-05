Error message

Vic Is Literally on Fire in This Terrifying Station 19 Sneak Peek

By Celebrity News Wire on March 5, 2020

Barrett Doss, Station 19 | Photo Credits: Byron Cohen, ABC

It looks like it is going to be another high-octane episode of Station 19 in this week's TGIT! TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode where the gang is called to handle a fire at a gas station. Yeah, just the description is making our hearts speed up.

The clip makes the anxiety worse,

