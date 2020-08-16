EXCLUSIVE: Vice Studios has hired Alex Moore, the CEO of the two-time Oscar-winning company Grain Media, to the newly-created role of vice-president of non-fiction in the UK. Based in London, Moore will build Vice Studios’ slate across factual, factual entertainment, formats, documentaries, and features. He reports to UK creative director Yonni Usiskin. During his five-year […]

