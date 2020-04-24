Error message

Vida's Final Season Proves Why This Heartfelt Series Deserved Your Attention From the Start

By Celebrity News Wire on April 24, 2020

Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera, Vida | Photo Credits: Kat Marcinowski/Starz

Starz's Vida, from creator Tanya Saracho, is set to premiere its third and final season on April 26. But just because the end might be in sight, that's no reason not to watch this heartfelt half-hour drama that is unrivaled in its authentic portrayal of grief, intimacy, and queerness in the Latinx

...

