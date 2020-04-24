- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Vida's Final Season Proves Why This Heartfelt Series Deserved Your Attention From the Start
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Vida's Final Season Proves Why This Heartfelt Series Deserved Your Attention From the Start
Starz's Vida, from creator Tanya Saracho, is set to premiere its third and final season on April 26. But just because the end might be in sight, that's no reason not to watch this heartfelt half-hour drama that is unrivaled in its authentic portrayal of grief, intimacy, and queerness in the Latinx
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries