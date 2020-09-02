Vix, one of the world’s largest free streaming services dedicated to Latino-focused films and TV shows, has struck a deal with SoniFi’s guest entertainment platform that will put its content in 500,000 U.S. hotel rooms. It is the first Hispanic-focused content partner to launch on SoniFi’s platform, and the pact will also allow VIX mobile […]

The post Vix Latino Streaming Service Checks In To 500,000 Hotels In SoniFi Deal appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.