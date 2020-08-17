Vogue’s Anna Wintour Vs. Ellen DeGeneres: Who Is Meaner?

Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres both have reputations for being some of the iciest women in Hollywood.

The notoriously cruel Vogue editor was exposed when former personal assistant, Lauren Weisberger, wrote the 2003 bestselling book The Devil Wears Prada, later made into a successful 2006 film starring Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, a fashion editor, believed to be based on Wintour.

DeGeneres on the other hand has been drowning in allegations of a toxic workplace environment, harassment, intolerance and racism by several people in the industry. One of her staffers even compared her show’s workplace environment to The Devil Wears Prada.

“I worked there for a little over a year. It‘s kind of like The Devil Wears Prada. Everyone is trying to make it to the (end of a) year. It’s just a badge of honor to have that and have it on your resume,” the ex-employee of the show said, according to The Sun.

So who is the meanest? Scroll through the gallery below to decide who is the iciest!

