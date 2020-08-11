While Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and other reggaeton stars dominate the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in the new era, the scenario was different 20 years ago.

The Hot Latin Songs chart, which currently blends airplay, streaming data, and digital sales, was then dominated mainly by pop ballads and some tropical anthems with chart-toppers such as Chayanne, Thalia, and Marc Anthony, to name a few.

In the year 2000, 18 Latin bops hit No. 1, showcasing the variety in musical taste and consumption.

From Carlos Vives’ vallenato “Fruta Fresca” to Ricardo Arjona’s sentimental ballad “Cuando” to Ricky Martin’s crossover party jam “She Bangs,” and beyond, check out all the songs that reached No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs 20 years ago and vote for your favorite below:

