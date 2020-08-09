Juanes is a man who enjoys working by himself but he also jumps on the wave when it comes to the new music trends, such as collaborating.

In his 2019 album, Mas Futuro Que Pasado, the Colombian artist experimented with new sounds without compromising his Latin alternative essence. He navigated through the worlds of cumbia, vallenato and guasca (traditional folk music from Antioquia) with his authentic base and elements of electric guitar, reggae, rock.

He also recruited some of the hottest Latin acts of today, such as Sebastian Yatra and Christian Nodal, for some promising collaborations.

“It’s easy to have that freshness and spontaneity at the early stage of your career, but when the years go by and you have many, many songs, the spontaneity is increasingly difficult to find. That was a very nice lesson,” he previously told Billboard.

Throughout his prolific career, which spans over three decades, Juanes has teamed up with artists of all types of genres including Nelly Furtado, Mon Laferte and Raymix.

In honor of his 48th birthday today (Aug. 9), Billboard asks fans to vote for their favorite Juanes collaboration below.

