Cinema chain Vue is close to securing roughly £100M ($130M) in debt financing to help counteract the challenges wrought by coronavirus. Sources confirm to us that there are advanced talks to secure the funding, a move first reported by Sky. The company refinanced its debt last year, with none of its borrowings repayable until 2025. […]

