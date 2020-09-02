Former president of 20th Century Fox Television and Turner chairman W. Russell Barry has died. The former television exec died of pulmonary fibrosis Aug. 26 in his Palm Beach, Florida. He was 84. During his tenure president over at 20th Century Fox television in the late 1970s, the Brooklyn native oversaw the production and distribution […]

