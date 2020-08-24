Taylor Swift is back with the second thematic set of songs from her smash Folklore collection, Folklore: The Sleepless Nights Chapter. As with last week’s six-song The Escapism Chapter, this one features a half dozen songs from the album — which just lodged its fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, opening with the Bon Iver collab “Exile” before moving through to “Hoax,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “Illicit Affairs,” “This is Me Trying” and “Mad Woman.”

“In my head, the songs on folklore fit together in different groups and ‘chapters’ – based on how they fit together thematically,” Swift tweeted of the first set.

The next thematic composition that I put together from the album is out now Listen to “folklore: the sleepless nights chapter” here: https://t.co/QFbi6rH5JJ pic.twitter.com/X62Gb3KkjQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 24, 2020

Check out the new collection below.

The post Wake Up! Taylor Swift Has Another Chapter of ‘Folklore’ For You appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.