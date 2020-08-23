Walter Lure, a cofounder of 1970s punk rock pioneers the Heartbreakers, died Aug. 22 of cancer at age 71, friends confirmed. The guitarist appeared on the Heatbreakers only studio album, 1977’s L.A.M.F., which featured frontman Johnny Thunders, bassist Billy Rath, and drummer Jerry Nolan. Lure was in and out of the band at various points. […]

The post Walter Lure Dies: Cofounder Of Punk Pioneers The Heartbreakers Was 71 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.