Warner Bros. Pictures is out for some justice of its own. The studio has responded to Friday claims from “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher, specifically regarding the conduct of the top executive at their DC Films unit and the efficiency of their internal investigation into the 2017 superhero film in which Fisher starred. The WarnerMedia-owned […]

