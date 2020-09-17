WarnerMedia’s Production Business Under Review Following Recent Toxic Workplace Reports

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

Back in July, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the workplace environment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following a BuzzFeed report alleging bullying and intimidation at the syndicated talk show, produced by Warner Bros.’ Telepictures division. A followup news report made claims of misogyny, verbal abuse and racism at Warner Bros.-owned TMZ. Now new WarnerMedia CEO […]

