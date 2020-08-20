WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into the production of “Justice League,” a source with knowledge at the company confirmed to Variety. The decision comes after repeated public statements by one of the film’s stars, Ray Fisher, alleging misconduct by filmmaker Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg while making the film. There have […]

The post WarnerMedia Investigating ‘Justice League’ Production Amid New Ray Fisher Claims appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.