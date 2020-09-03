Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud unveiled the futuristic video for their new collaboration, “Obey” on Wednesday (Sept. 2).

In the clip for the hard-rocking single, the band’s frontman Oli Sykes goes head-to-head with the British rap-rocker as they helm the controls of a pair of giant robots.

“Obey, we hope you have a lovely day/ Obey, you don’t want us to come out and play away now, now/ There’s nothing to see here, it’s under control/ We’re only gambling with your soul/ Obey, whatever you do/ Just don’t wake up and smell the corruption,” Sykes and Yungblud wail on the chorus.

The fight between their robots takes a rather unexpectedly romantic turn, which is at odds with the track’s lyrical content railing against brainwashing, post-traumatic order and systemic nightmares.

“Obey” follows “Parasite Eve” as the second single from Bring Me The Horizon’s upcoming Post Human project, which will consist of four EPs released throughout the next year to make up the band’s seventh studio album.

Yungblud, meanwhile, has dropped three other standalone singles throughout 2020: “Strawberry Lipstick,” “Weird!” and the Denzel Curry-assisted “Lemonade.” His most recent EP, The Underrated Youth, was released last October.

Check out the rock ‘em sock ‘em-inspired “Obey” video below.

