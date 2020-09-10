BTS stopped by SiriusXM on Wednesday (Sept. 9) to play a duo of games that put their decision-making and knowledge of their own music to the test.

First up, the K-pop band played a round of “This or That,” which led them to reveal their personal preferences on everything from dogs vs. cats to chocolate vs. vanilla. And as it turns out, most of the band mates are of the same mind when it comes to cooking at home over eating out (“At a time like this, we should cook at home”) and watching movies over reading books (“Book = sleeping pill”).

For example, when it came to the choice between a tropical island or hiking in the woods, the decision was nearly unanimous — with only RM splitting the consensus and picking hiking over a day at the beach. “We need walking! We’re getting old, day by day. For your health, man!” he argued with a grin on his face.

Next, the band was tested in another game called “Reverse the Verse,” in which their hits like “Dynamite,” “On” and “Boy With Luv” were played backwards. Unsurprisingly, the idols went five for five in their guessing their discography, offering a shout-out to Halsey when their 2019 collab was played in reverse. (“How’s Halsey? Are you doing well in California? Miss you!” RM stated with the rest of the group chiming in.)

BTS is currently riding high on the success of their latest single “Dynamite,” which earned its second week atop the Billboard Hot 100 this week (chart dated Sept. 12). The week of its release, the group’s first English-language hit earned a whopping 17.5 million streams and 182,000 in the U.S. on top of 16 million airplay audience impressions at radio.

Check out BTS’ games of “This of That” and “Reverse the Verse” below.

