It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it a dream come true because Daniel Dae Kim is Superman! After DC FanDome’s wild ride of announcements and special panel presentations, Variety is debuting the exclusive video from the celebrity-filled charity re-recording of the 1940s Superman radio specials. Television and film stars Jason Alexander, Henry Winkler, Giancarlo Esposito, […]

The post Watch Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito and More Re-Create Superman’s Radio Plays for Charity (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.