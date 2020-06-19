Watch Jimmy Fallon Get Schooled on Juneteenth by the Astronomy Club

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/xUy5MvtAY7E\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Juneteenth Virtual BBQ\u00a0with Astronomy Club","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/xUy5MvtAY7E" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Jimmy Fallon is attempting to educate Americans on the history of Juneteenth in the most Jimmy Fallon way possible: by crashing Astronomy Club's virtual Juneteenth BBQ and then revealing he knows very little about Juneteenth.
The Tonight Show clip is both funny and educational, but it's also a
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment