Katherine Langford is getting ready for a medieval battle in her next streaming adventure. The 13 Reasons Why star headlines Netflix's Cursed, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. Netflix has revealed the trailer for the upcoming fantasy series, which
