Watch Liam Hemsworth Try to Not Get Killed in New Trailer for Quibi's Most Dangerous Game
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Watch Liam Hemsworth Try to Not Get Killed in New Trailer for Quibi's Most Dangerous Game
Short-form, mobile-only streaming service Quibi debuts April 6, and trailers for its multitude of launch shows are coming out. On Tuesday, Quibi released the full trailer for its thriller series Most Dangerous Game, which will premiere on launch day.