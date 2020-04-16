Watch Natalie Dormer's Demonic Transformation in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Behind-the-Scenes Video
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Watch Natalie Dormer's Demonic Transformation in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Behind-the-Scenes Video
Natalie Dormer wears a lot of hats in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels -- literally. Dormer stars in the new Showtime drama as Magda, a ruthless, shape-shifting demon who can take on human form. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes video, the actress pulls back the curtain on three of Magda's human