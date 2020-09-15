Paul Rudd is ageless. But, like, is he a millennial? Maybe not, but the Ant-Man star put on his dopest hoodie and busted out his killer skateboard for a new PSA in which he pleads with his fellow Gen Y’ers to mask up to avoid spreading COVID-19.

“Yo, what up dogs? Paul Rudd here. Actor and certified young person,” says Rudd, 51. “A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Gov. Cuomo and he’s just goin’ off on how us millennials need to wear masks, because, get this: Apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials.”

The video, posted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and on the YouTube channel for First We Feast, is an attempt to meet millennials wherever they are … as long as that’s indoors, at an appropriate distance, while wearing a mask. “So, fam, let’s real talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it,” Rudd says before ripping off a sick riff on his double-neck guitar.

Understanding that fellow youngsters want to go to bars, drink, hook up and film TikToks, Rudd calls up a homie who totes gets it: Billie Eilish. (Note: He didn’t really call Billie Eilish.) “Oh, hi, Billie Eilish. What’s that? You’re wearing your mask,” he says as a giant image of Eilish staring longingly fills the screen. “Man, I wanna Stan you, you’re so my bae!” The bottom line is this: Masks protect you and your dank squad.

Because, as Rudd notes, caring about people is the new not caring about people. “Just wear a mask. I shouldn’t have to make it fun,” Rudd concludes. “It’s science! UGH!”

The video is part of a series released by New York’s governor called “Mask Up America,” which has featured pleas from Billy Crystal, Jeffrey Wright, Morgan Freeman, Ellen Pompeo and Robert DeNiro.

Watch Rudd’s video below.

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

