



https://www.tvguide.com/news/supernatural-series-finale-winchester-week/" data-image-filename="tv-guide-supernatural-logo-bug-768px768px.jpg" data-image-date-created="2020/10/22" data-image-width="768" data-image-height="768" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false">

When you've got 15 seasons under your belt like Supernatural does, it's hard to keep track of all the twists and turns that happen over the years, which is why we decided to put the cast to the test. When all is said and done, how much do Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and the rest of the stars of

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com