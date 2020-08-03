



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/7IT3MBjNVFE\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Good Doctor Season 3 Blooper Reel Exclusive Clip","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/7IT3MBjNVFE " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Let's face it, we need some uplifting The Good Doctor content after that devastating Season 3 finale, not to mention the fact that we're not 100 percent sure when the show will return due to the COVID-19 pandemic production shutdown. It could be winter before we find out how Shaun Murphy (Freddie

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com