



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/OhRjZ-pgUvs\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"GISH Camp 2020: Campfire Sing-A-Long with Members of Kansas!","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/OhRjZ-pgUvs " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

There's nothing we'd love more than to see Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins back in front of the camera fighting demons in the remaining episodes of Season 15. With the show in hiatus — though it looks like filming is set to pick up real soon — the gang gathered

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com