- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Wayne Brady Is Dave's Intimidating Political Opponent in The Neighborhood Sneak Peek
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Wayne Brady Is Dave's Intimidating Political Opponent in The Neighborhood Sneak Peek
Dave (Max Greenfield) might have underestimated what he was getting himself into by running for City Council on The Neighborhood.
TV Guide has an exclusive clip from the CBS sitcom that shows Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave hanging out at the local barber shop, where Dave meets incumbent
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries