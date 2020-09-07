Cha-ching! Jeffree Star’s Hidden Hills mansion has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, a movie theater, a wine cellar and so much more. The YouTube star purchased the 19,549 square-foot home in December 2019 for a whopping $14.6 million and has been busy making it his own.

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder, 34, previously lived in an all-pink house but majorly upgraded when he “outgrew” the Barbie-esque digs. His new luxurious home is described as French Normandy style and features high ceilings, lots of winding hallways and gold walls.

Some of the beauty guru’s A-list neighbors in the exclusive area include Kris Jenner, Drake, The Weeknd and Jeffree’s close pal and founder of Morphe Cosmetics, Linda Tawil.

Jeffree first walked fans through his home with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson in January 2020, about a month after he moved in. The makeup artist gave an update on the renovations happening in his house in March following his split from Nathan Schwandt.

Although his ex appeared in the original home tour video with Shane, Jeffree announced they ended things in a video on January 11 after five years together. “Me and Nathan will be friends forever, I will always have love for him,” the vlogger said. “Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life.”

The millionaire has since moved on with Andre Marhold. He shared a steamy photo straddling the athlete on August 22. “Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year,” Jeffree wrote.

Although the new pair seem extremely happy, their romance came with a bit of drama. Andre’s ex Leezy aired her grievances about her former beau’s surprising relationship. “My ex on The Shade Room f—king Jeffree Star is not how I planned to start my day,” she wrote on social media with a medical mask emoji. She also tweeted, “I’m not embarrassed, just crazy what people do for money.”

Jeffree seemingly responded to the shade via Twitter. “I know it’s devastating news for some people, but I don’t give money to anyone I’m dating or anyone who is f—king me,” he wrote without tagging Leezy. “Work on your own insecurities, sis, I’m not the problem.”

Looking at Jeffree’s sprawling home, we would say it’s no surprise the YouTuber is unbothered. Keep scrolling to tour his California home!

