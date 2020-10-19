We Are Who We Are's Eerily Timed Election Episode Is a Cautionary Tale





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/u6VAQ6LdnKs\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"We Are Who We Are: Official Trailer | HBO","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/u6VAQ6LdnKs " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Monday's episode of We Are Who We Are, "Right Here, Right Now VI." Read at your own risk!]

I'll admit that when I started watching We Are Who We Are I couldn't figure out the significance of the series being set in 2016, at the height of Donald Trump's

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com