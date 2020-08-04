www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/eSDiZyNu6Ok\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Love in the Time of Corona Trailer | Four Love Stories | Freeform","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/eSDiZyNu6Ok" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Freeform has dropped the official trailer for its quarantine limited-series, Love in the Time of Corona, and it looks like a straight shot of adorability. Who would have thought we'd actually be hungry for quarantine content all these months later?
Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment