We Didn't Think We Wanted a Quarantine Show, Then We Saw the Trailer for Love in the Time of Corona

By Celebrity News Wire on August 4, 2020

Leslie Odom Jr., Love in the Time of Corona | Photo Credits: Freeform

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/eSDiZyNu6Ok\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Love in the Time of Corona Trailer | Four Love Stories | Freeform","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/eSDiZyNu6Ok" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Freeform has dropped the official trailer for its quarantine limited-series, Love in the Time of Corona, and it looks like a straight shot of adorability. Who would have thought we'd actually be hungry for quarantine content all these months later?

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story