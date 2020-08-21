Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever been so obsessed with a piece of clothing that you searched for your own version for literal months? You always end up hopping back on Google to either find a used one, or maybe a really great look-alike. Sometimes the original is sold out, sometimes it’s way too expensive and sometimes you can’t find it — period. That tends to happen a lot, especially when we’re looking at celebrity style!

Enter: Amazon StyleSnap. This service was created for fashion influencers to make their looks more accessible to followers, but we’ve been having so much fun (and success) using it to find celeb-worn pieces too — or super similar styles for a way, way lower price!

Most recently, we turned to StyleSnap after watching one of Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram videos. The soon-to-be mama of three spoke to the camera while wearing a beautiful light purple kimono-style robe covered with a floral print. But can you still use StyleSnap with a video? Not a problem. Just take a screenshot like we did and upload it on the Amazon app!

Once your screenshot is uploaded, StyleSnap will do a quick digital search (5 to 10 seconds) of the image to find and identify products. You will see dots appear on the image as this is being done. Then, boom! Results! You might find the exact piece as seen in the photo, but Amazon will give you a whole list of options including some awesome look-alikes. That’s how we ended up finding this awesome chiffon kimono cardigan with the same look as Teigen’s!

Once your results pop up, you’ll be able to narrow things down based on what exactly you’re looking for. Filter by gender, price and if it’s on Amazon Prime, and then sort your prices from low to high, or sort based on customer reviews or newest arrivals. However you want!

Is it really that easy? It really is. But what else would you expect from Amazon? Amazon is truly the master of simplifying things so we can get exactly what we want fast and for the best prices around. While celebrity style used to only be something we could stare at in awe, it’s now become so much more accessible thanks to this quick little tool!

Thinking about that piece of clothing you were obsessed with but could never find? Now is the time to actually go back to it with some optimism back in your heart. If you lost hope, Amazon StyleSnap is ready to bring it back!

