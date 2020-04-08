- You are here:
- Home
- /
- We Know The Masked Singer's Kangaroo Is An Ex-BFF of the Kardashian-Jenners
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
We Know The Masked Singer's Kangaroo Is An Ex-BFF of the Kardashian-Jenners
Update 4/08/20: Kangaroo was unmasked during Wednesday's episode and it was confirmed to be model and entrepreneur, Jordyn Woods. Check out all of the clues below that lead us to the right choice.
Let's face it, Kangaroo isn't one of The Masked Singer's strongest singers. Throughout her time on the
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries