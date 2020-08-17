We Love Everything About This Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Temperatures are slowly starting to drop, and the hottest months of the year are officially behind Us. It’s still warm enough to hit the beach — but once the sun goes down, it’s a different story. It’s essential to have a light, casual sweater on deck when you need a little extra coverage, and we may have found just the ticket.

These longline open-front cardigans from ELESOL are the ideal end-of-summer piece, and we’re completely infatuated. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers agree with Us in saying that they’re an absolute hit, so read on to get the scoop!

ELESOL Women’s Loose Casual Open Front Cardigan Sweater (White)

These sweaters are as light as air, and they have a super breathable design to boot. The elastic knit material is slightly sheer, which lets the breeze move freely through it — and also allows you to show off your outfit (or a little skin). The long silhouette includes a hem that reaches just above the knee, depending on your height and body type. There are also pockets on the sides of this sweater for added convenience and a final design touch!

You can score the sweater in eight solid shades, ranging from super bright to classic neutral hues. When it comes to a staple like this, it’s best to select a color that suits your personality — or scoop up a few if you’re indecisive!

Shoppers claim that these sweaters fit perfectly, look chic and are sure to be a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe. When you want to add a little something extra to your ensemble, this is the type of cardigan that you can always count on. It’s simple and will team incredibly well with so many different outfits! Throw it on over dresses, jeans and tees — and that’s just the beginning. A versatile garment like this will last you well into fall, so think of it as the most affordable investment you’ll make this year.

