Weezer Leads Alternative Airplay Chart in Third Decade With ‘Hero’

Weezer extends its streak of No. 1s on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart into a third decade, as “Hero” jumps 3-1 on the list dated Aug. 22.

“Hero” marks the Rivers Cuomo-led act’s fifth No. 1. It’s also the band’s first leader that it had a hand in writing since 2008’s 11-week ruler “Pork and Beans”; since then, the group’s other No. 1 was a cover of Toto’s “Africa” that reigned for three weeks in August 2018.

Weezer first led the list with “Beverly Hills” in 2005 and returned to the top with “Perfect Situation” in 2006.

Weezer follows Green Day as the only acts that have scored Alternative Airplay No. 1s in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, after the Billie Joe Armstrong-fronted trio led with “Oh Yeah!” in April. Green Day, however, stretches its domination further back than Weezer, having also topped the chart in the 1990s. Both bands first reached Alternative Airplay in 1994; in the ’90s, Weezer landed three top 10s, reaching a No. 2 high with “Buddy Holly.”

“Hero” is the second single from Weezer’s forthcoming album Van Weezer. “The End of the Game” reached No. 2 last November.

Concurrently, “Hero” hits No. 1 on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock Airplay chart. It’s the four-piece’s second leader, following “Africa” for a week in August 2018. It reigns with 5.9 million audience impressions, up 5%, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

“Hero” holds at No. 23 on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay tally, after hitting No. 21 earlier this month.

Van Weezer is now expected in May 2021, a year after its initial planned premiere.

